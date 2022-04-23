Bhopal: Groom, father booked for demanding Rs 20 lakh dowry

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against a bridegroom and his father for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh dowry.

Kamla Nagar police on Saturday booked bridegroom Chandra Kant and his father Raghuraj Singh Thakur, resident of Seoni, on the complaint of the bride’s father Shivnandan Thakur.

The bride’s father said that he had arranged the marriage of his 27-year-old daughter with Chandra Kant Thakur. The marriage was scheduled to take place on May 5.

The family had raised many demands which they had tried to meet somehow. On April 20, Chandra Kant made a call to the bride and added one more demand of Rs 20 lakh in cash.

The bride’s family told the bridegroom family to withdraw their demand of Rs 20 lakh but they were adamant.

Not ready to bow to their demand of dowry, the bride’s family members approached police and lodged a complaint against the bridegroom and his father.

The police have registered a case under section 294,506 of IPC and ¾ of dowry act against Chandra Kant and his father.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11:40 PM IST