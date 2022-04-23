Bhopal: Several BJP MLAs in my contact, Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PCC chief and former chief minister Kamal Nath has claimed that several BJP MLAs were in his contact. Nath was talking to the media on Saturday after addressing a programme at the PCC headquarters. The statements come a day after urban administration development minister Bhupendra Singh claimed that several Congress MLAs were in his and BJP’s contact. Nath’s statement on Saturday is said to be in retaliation to Singh’s statement.

Nath addressed two meetings of various cells of Congress on Saturday indicating that Congress has entered the election mode. First meeting was of social media workers where Nath asked the youth to give more attention to social media as information floats faster on social media and news travels first via social media platforms-even faster than TV or newspaper.

Earlier, Nath also called a meeting of the Cooperative Cell of the Congress at his residence. Office bearers from across the state including Arun Yadav attended the meeting. It was decided that district bodies of the cooperative cell should be constituted soon.

A resolution was passed in the meeting that said that BJP wants to end the cooperative movement and that Congress will fight tooth and nail to stop it.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11:25 PM IST