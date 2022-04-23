Bhopal: Webinar on Bhimbetka rock painting, shelter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A webinar on Bhimbetka Rock painting and shelter, saw the participation of archeologists, history lovers and guides from across the country. The webinar was organised by the ministry of tourism.

Resource person, Regional Guide of Central India, Ajay Singh Chouhan said, “In the Rock Paintings of Bhimbetka, 4 colors red, white, green and yellow have been used. All these colors are made from natural sources like leaves, stones and hematite”.

He further added, recently the team of Geological Survey of India has found a fossil from Bhimbetka, which is about 25 million years old. Such fossils have also been found in Ukraine, Russia and China. According to the carbon dating process of the Archaeological Survey of India, the rock painting of Bhimbetka is 30 to 35 thousand years old.

A World Heritage Site and one of the world’s oldest rock paintings, Bhimbetka depicts dance and music, body art, hunting and animals. These types of paintings are called pictographs; the journey of human life has been depicted in Bhimbetka rock painting and shelter, he added.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11:22 PM IST