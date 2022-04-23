BMC intensifies fogging to check vector-borne diseases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To check vector-borne diseases, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified its fogging drive, also identifying mosquito breeding sites, according to the information.

The civic body conducted fogging at around 100 locations in the city, officials said. DMO Akhilesh Dubey said that the medical teams are being deployed to destroy the larva at the sites where the collected samples are found to be contaminated.

The BMC official said that along with fogging, insecticides are also being sprayed, to reduce the threat of infections and vector-borne diseases.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11:19 PM IST