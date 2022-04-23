Bhopal: Ukraine medical students demand permission to join classes in govt colleges for time being

Medical students who returned from Ukraine after Russia -Ukraine conflict, have met Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and officials of the Medical Education Department and sought permission to join the classes of the Government Medical College of the state and use the library for time being till they stay in the state. They have handed over memorandum to Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang who have send their memorandum to National Medical Commission as such.

These students have also received a letter from the medical colleges of Ukraine that they can carry on internship in the medical colleges where they are staying.

On the demand of the students returned from Ukraine, the Department of Medical Education has written a letter to the National Medical Commission seeking opinion. According to officials of the Medical Education Department, all the colleges in the state are run on the basis of the National Medical Commission. Therefore, NMC permission is needed as these will be additional students in classrooms, internships and other places including the library.

Minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang said, “ we have sent memorandum of students to the National Medical Commission as such regarding their demands. After NMC instructions and guideline, we will do accordingly in the interest of students.”

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11:56 AM IST