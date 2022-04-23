Bhopal: Climate change, rising earth temperature are major concerns

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Water and Land Management Institute (Walmi) organised function for youths on World Earth Day on Friday. The events included forming human chain, holding lectures and exhibition on climate change.

Walmi faculty of water resource management and engineering Vivek Bhatt raised concern over the climate change. The temperature of the earth was increased by 1 degree in 2010, and it is estimated that by year 2040, the temperature will increase by 1.5 degrees, which will directly impact human life and environment, he said.

Head of agriculture department Dr Ravindra Thakur said event organised on Friday was based on the theme - Together, we must invest in our planet. It was aimed to encourage youth to protect environment.

Urbanisation is the biggest threat to the ground water and we must take necessary steps to maintain level of ground water. This will help to convert the seasonal rivers into perennial rivers, Thakur added. He urged citizens to come forward to save nature as government measures alone were insufficient to address the issue.

Dr Rahul Jaisawal from National Institute of Hydrology said innovations were needed to expand green cover.

If we do not save earth, then life will become a disaster

Mukti Dham Seva Samiti worshipped mother earth to celebrate World Earth Day on Friday.

Participants also pledged to exploit nature to the least possible extent. People carried placards, raising slogan, Save Soil, coined by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

At the programme, the speakers said that if the world was not saved now, then life would become a disaster. Speaker Manoj Pandey said, ìNot only India but the whole world is engaged in destroying earth. Due to our selfishness, we are constantly exploiting the earth. Chemical-rich resources also come in the same category, which have affected soilís productivity. It is contributing to end human civilisation and life valuesî.

From traditional water sources and every social activity, it wants to give a message in the society that all these need to be conserved to save life, he added.

Lion Club member GS Chauhan said that earth and pollution-free environment were needed for human life. Saplings were planted in Smriti Udyan during the programme.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 01:03 AM IST