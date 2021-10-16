Bhopal: Mob forces girl to take off Burqa, Hijab

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A ‘Hindu’ girl, moving with her friend in Muslim attire, was forced by a group of people to take off her Burqa and Hijab at the outskirt of Bhopal.

As the videos of the incident that occurred in Islam Nagar locality under Eintkhedi police station Saturday went viral social media, the police swung into action and detained two persons.

As per information, the girl along her friend went to Islam Nagar for a picnic. There are several historical structures in Islam Nagar area, which situated at the outskirt of the state capita.

The girl was clad in Muslim attire and riding on a two-wheeler. While they were riding towards historical structures, a group of people stopped them and forced the girl to put off the attire, accusing her of defaming the Islam religion.

In the viral video, the boy is seen pleading with the accused to let him and his friend go as she unintentionally wore the attire. The video also shows a woman trying to take off the girl’s Hijab.

The police said that two persons identified as Shoib, 30 and Abdul Majid, 32, who allegedly led the mob, had been arrested and were being interrogated.

In-charge Eitkhedi police station Rakesh Singh Verma said the accused suspected that the couple wanted to malign their religion, deliberately.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 05:30 PM IST