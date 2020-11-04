Bhopal

Bhopal: MLA Arif Masood booked for inflammatory speech at protest against French President

By Staff Reporter

Masood had organised a gathering to protest against French President Emmanuel Macron over a cartoon row at Iqbal maidan nearly a week ago.

Arif Masood
The Talaiya police have booked MLA Arif Masood for inflammatory speech and promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion.

Earlier, FIR was registered against the Congress MLA and 2000 others for staging the protest in violation of Covid-19 restrictions. The police had arrested him, but he got bail and was released on Saturday.  On Wednesday, a fresh complaint was lodged against him for making inflammatory speech to incite people and police inciting. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Zone 3 Ramsnehi Mishra said the MLA had made inflammatory remarks on religious grounds and he has been booked under Section 153 A of IPC.

