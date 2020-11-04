Bhopal: MLA Arif Masood booked for inflammatory speech at protest against French President

The Talaiya police have booked MLA Arif Masood for inflammatory speech and promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion.

Masood had organised a gathering to protest against French President Emmanuel Macron over a cartoon row at Iqbal maidan nearly a week ago. The Congress MLA had made ‘provocative’ speeches and a group had filed a complaint in this connection against him.

Earlier, FIR was registered against the Congress MLA and 2000 others for staging the protest in violation of Covid-19 restrictions. The police had arrested him, but he got bail and was released on Saturday. On Wednesday, a fresh complaint was lodged against him for making inflammatory speech to incite people and police inciting. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Zone 3 Ramsnehi Mishra said the MLA had made inflammatory remarks on religious grounds and he has been booked under Section 153 A of IPC.