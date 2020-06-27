MP Government stopped cremation money for corona patients, alleges Congress MLA Arif Masood

BHOPAL: The state government has stopped giving Rs 5,000 for cremation of corona patients, alleged Congress MLA Arif Masood here on Saturday.

Talking to mediapersons, the MLA alleged that the state government is not taking note of those families who are fighting COVID-19. The people who offer services at cremation and burial grounds have not been paid for last several months. These people look into last rites like collection of wood logs, grave digging etc.

“People are taking the items on credit and performing their duties but the government is not paying attention,” Masood added. The MLA showed a PPE kit, which is made in China and supplied by the state government.

The MLA alleged that on one side the government and people have launched campaign to boycott Chinese goods but on the other hand, the government is supplying substandard made in China PPE kits.