HomeBhopalBhopal: Miscreants booked for ransacking at Atal Path

Bhopal: Miscreants booked for ransacking at Atal Path

Someone miscreants had damaged 28 wastebins installed on the stretch, broke three benches and also tried to set ablaze one of the sign boards

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Damaged portion on the Atal Path in Bhopal | FP
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A police complaint has been lodged against some unidentified miscreants who damaged a portion of Atal Path constructed by Smart City.  Bhopal Municipal Corporation filed a complaint with TT Nagar police seeking action in the matter, said police.

Police station in-charge Chain Singh Raghuwanshi told media that on Sunday late evening someone miscreants had damaged 28 garbagebins installed on the road. They also broke three benches and also tried to set ablaze one of the sign boards. The BMC officials visited the spot.The police have registered a case under Section 473 of IPC sections of damage to public property. There are no CCTV cameras on the 1.6 kilometres road constructed at cost of Rs 40 crore. 

