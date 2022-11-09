Bhopal: Minister steps in, orders restoration of electricity supply to city streetlights

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Minister steps in, orders restoration of electricity supply to city streetlights

The power distribution company had snapped power supply to the streetlights in many parts of the state capital over non payment of dues.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal district and minister for urban and administration, Bhupendra Singh holding talks with senior officers in bhopal on Wednesday | FP
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Taking a serious note of over 30% city roads reeling under darkness for the past 10 days, in charge minister of Bhopal district and minister for urban and administration, Bhupendra Singh intervened  and directed the authorities to restore power supply with immediate effect on Wednesday.

The power distribution company had snapped power supply to the streetlights in many parts of the state capital over non payment of dues. Bhopal Municipal Corporation has to pay outstanding bills of Rs 14 crore to the discom.

The minister on Wednesday convened a meeting of senior officers including collector Avinash Lavania, Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner KVS Kolsani, and officials of the discom to resolve the issue.

Bhupendra Singh directed the officials to restore power supply to the city streetlights with immediate effect and ensure against repetition of such a situation in future. In case any situation arises the authorities should approach the collector and resolve the issue through discussion, said the minister.

BMC as well as electricity are part of the government and the two should work in coordination, the minister stressed. The minister said that the streetlights should be functional as it is connected with the security of people. 

