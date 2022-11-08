Bhopal: Batti Gul, 30% streetlights off over non-payment of dues

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Almost 30% city roads are reeling under darkness for the last 10 days as the discom has severed electricity supply due to non payment of power dues. Bhopal Municipal Corporation has to pay outstanding bills of Rs 14 crore to the discom. Mayor Malti Rai, during the BMC Council meeting recently had assured to settle the issue.

Mayor-in Council (MiC) member Rajesh Hingorani said talks are underway with the discom authorities regarding restoration of power supply to the street lights in the city, however, so far the matter has not been settled. Due to poor financial condition, the discom bills were not settled, earlier all dues were paid well on time every month, he said.

The discom began severing electricity supply to street lights on major roads from October 29 including VIP Road, Bhoj Setu, Kamala Park, Polytechnic Square and adjoining areas. Similarly, the stretch between Kolar Rest House to Chuna Bhatti, Link Road No-2, Bittan Market Square -Kolar Rest House and to MANIT have plunged in darkness as none of the street lights are working.

Similarly, Shivaji Nagar, Seven No Stop, Mansarovar, Arera Colony, Ten No. Stop, Arera Hills, South TT Nagar, Green Park, E-4 area are reeling under darkness. Many localities on Raisen Road, Berasia Road, Anand Nagar are also without street light

The roads without street lights pose a danger to commuters more so women, especially those who do not use motorised forms of transport.

Congress corporators say that the BJP-led Bhopal Municipal Corporation has attributed the electricity disconnection to the poor financial condition of the civic body, however, lakhs of rupees were spent on the hi-tea during meetings but the power dues were not settled.

The collection of taxes and cess from the citizens is underway despite this financial constraint being cited for the non-payment of power dues, they added.

Meanwhile no decision could be taken in connection with the electricity bill payment on Monday as well.

Discom authorities say that the corporation failed to pay the power bills for the last two months following which the electricity supply to the street lights of major areas were discontinued. If the municipal body further delays the electricity payment, power supply to other areas will be disrupted in the coming days.

Leader of Opposition in BMC Sabista Zaki claimed, “Almost 50% areas of Bhopal are in darkness due to non functioning streetlights. BMC has to pay Rs 14 crore to the discom but the officials here are not taking any initiative in this regard.”

General manager Madhyakshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (Bhopal circle) Zahid Aziz Khan, said,

“It is true that many VIP areas are in darkness due to non functioning of streetlights but we have snapped power supply in 30% areas.”

