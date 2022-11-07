Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai Patel interacts with trainee officers

Governor Mangubhai Patel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel on Monday met and interacted with the under trainee officers of Administrative and Revenue Service of All India Service at Governor House.

The trainee officers were led by Academy Director Sonali Ponkshe Wayangankar. These officers are completing their training from RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management.

During the interaction, Governor said, “It is the responsibility of the officers to take the welfare programmes of government to its final level and that’s why it is necessary to be kind”.

The welcome speech was addressed by Academy Director Sonali P Wayangankar. Special duty officer cum training director Rashmi Baghel expressed gratitude.