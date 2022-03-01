Bhopal: Minor boy rapes minor girl in city, victim gets 6 months pregnant

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy and the girl became six months pregnant under TT Nagar police station, the police said on Monday.

The matter came to light when the girl suffered stomach pain. The victim’s father took her to the hospital where the doctors told him that the girl was around six months pregnant.

After which the girl’s father reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

TT Nagar police station in charge Chain Singh Raghuvanshi told Free Press that the victim’s father lodged the complaint on Monday morning. Following the complaint, the police arrested the boy (16) and he would be sent to juvenile court on further orders, Raghuvanshi added.

During investigation it came to fore that the mother of the girl was mentally unstable. The girl met the boy at Atal Path around eight months ago. Both of them became good friends and later their friendship turned into physical relationships. The boy also used to visit the girl’s house, Raghuvanshi added.

