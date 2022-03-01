Bhopal: Minor girl harassed in city, police register case under POCSO act

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl was harassed by her neighbour in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, under Kohefiza police station, the police said on Tuesday.

Police station in charge Anil Vajpayee told media persons that the girl was regularly harassed by her neighbour. He used to stalk whenever she went outside and even on the way to her coaching classes. The accused had also clicked a few pictures of the girl and sent it on the cell phone of the girl’s father. Because of which she was stopped from attending coaching classes.

Besides, the accused used to sit shirtless in front of his house whenever the girl passed through the locality. The family members tried to resolve the issue but the accused did not listen.

According to reports, the accused stopped the girl and became nude in front of her on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Following the act, the family members reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

The police said that a case was registered under section 354, 506 of IPC and 11/12 of POCSO Act. Efforts were on to nab the accused.

