Bhopal: Minor boy electrocuted in MP Nagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-year-old boy playing with his cousin brother got electrocuted. The two were playing in the basement of a shopping mall situated in MP Nagar area, the police said in the city on Monday.

Investigation officer Sudhakar Kumar told media that on Sunday evening at around 7 pm, Piyush Malviya (10) and his cousin Ayush were playing in the basement.

Karan, father of Piyush and his relative work as a security guard in the shopping mall.

ìWhile playing hide and seek, Piyush tried to hide near the electricity pole and near the earth wire. As soon as the victim touched the earthing plate, he got a shock. The other brother tried to pull him, but he also got a shock. He ran towards his father and narrated the incident. The family members rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment, but the doctors declared him brought dead.

The police informed that a snake had also been found in dead condition at the place where the incident happened. The police have registered a case and have started an investigation.