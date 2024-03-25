 Bhopal: Ministers’ Prestige At Stake In Their Assembly Constituencies
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Ministers’ Prestige At Stake In Their Assembly Constituencies

Bhopal: Ministers’ Prestige At Stake In Their Assembly Constituencies

Their challenge is to increase lead of the party’s LS candidates.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 07:36 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Ministers’ Prestige At Stake In Their Assembly Constituencies | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The prestige of state ministers is at stake in the Lok Sabha election. The ministers have been told to increase the lead of the party’s Lok Sabha candidates in their respective constituencies. The organisation has asked the ministers to augment the party’s vote share as much as possible. Among the members of the state cabinet, Krishna Gaur registered the highest lead in her constituency in the assembly election in Govindpura.

She won by more than 1.06 lakh votes. Govind Singh Rajput, Narayan Kushwaha, Nagar Singh Chouhan and Nirmala Bhuria are those ministers whose margin of victory was not very high. These ministers have been told to increase the lead of the party’s Lok Sabha candidates in their constituencies. Similarly, the ministers told their supporters to enhance lead in the Lok Sabha election. 

The performance of the ministers will be evaluated on the basis of the win and victory of the Party’s Lok Sabha candidates.  The ministers are worried thinking that lest the Congress should get more votes in their constituencies. 

Read Also
LS Polls: PCC Appoints New In-Charges For LS Elections
article-image

Ministers represent 22 LS constituencies

There are 22 Lok Sabha constituencies which the ministers represent. There are three ministers from Narmadapuram and Ratlam Lok Sabha constituencies. Two ministers each represent Bhopal, Rajgarh, Gwalior, Indore and Damoh.  However, there are seven Lok Sabha constituencies which are not represented by any ministers. These constituencies are – Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, Guna, Balaghat, Chhindwara and Tikamgarh.  Other ministers have been deployed in these constituencies to handle the party’s election management.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Lok Sabha Candidates Holi Plans: Will Meet, Greet Voters & Play With Colours

MP Lok Sabha Candidates Holi Plans: Will Meet, Greet Voters & Play With Colours

Bhopal: Four Of Family Killed After Truck Hits Bike In Mandla

Bhopal: Four Of Family Killed After Truck Hits Bike In Mandla

Bhopal: Ministers’ Prestige At Stake In Their Assembly Constituencies

Bhopal: Ministers’ Prestige At Stake In Their Assembly Constituencies

LS Polls: Congress Holds Parleys To Clear Names On Six LS Seats

LS Polls: Congress Holds Parleys To Clear Names On Six LS Seats

LS Polls: PCC Appoints New In-Charges For LS Elections

LS Polls: PCC Appoints New In-Charges For LS Elections