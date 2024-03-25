Bhopal: Ministers’ Prestige At Stake In Their Assembly Constituencies | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The prestige of state ministers is at stake in the Lok Sabha election. The ministers have been told to increase the lead of the party’s Lok Sabha candidates in their respective constituencies. The organisation has asked the ministers to augment the party’s vote share as much as possible. Among the members of the state cabinet, Krishna Gaur registered the highest lead in her constituency in the assembly election in Govindpura.

She won by more than 1.06 lakh votes. Govind Singh Rajput, Narayan Kushwaha, Nagar Singh Chouhan and Nirmala Bhuria are those ministers whose margin of victory was not very high. These ministers have been told to increase the lead of the party’s Lok Sabha candidates in their constituencies. Similarly, the ministers told their supporters to enhance lead in the Lok Sabha election.

The performance of the ministers will be evaluated on the basis of the win and victory of the Party’s Lok Sabha candidates. The ministers are worried thinking that lest the Congress should get more votes in their constituencies.

Ministers represent 22 LS constituencies

There are 22 Lok Sabha constituencies which the ministers represent. There are three ministers from Narmadapuram and Ratlam Lok Sabha constituencies. Two ministers each represent Bhopal, Rajgarh, Gwalior, Indore and Damoh. However, there are seven Lok Sabha constituencies which are not represented by any ministers. These constituencies are – Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, Guna, Balaghat, Chhindwara and Tikamgarh. Other ministers have been deployed in these constituencies to handle the party’s election management.