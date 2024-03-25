LS Polls: PCC Appoints New In-Charges For LS Elections

Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): State Congress president Jitu Patwari has given the charge to the senior party leaders of the divisions to ensure the party’s win in the Lok Sabha elections. After almost three months, the newly-appointed PCC president had tried to make the changes in the office, like ‘old wine in a new bottle’. The Congress is contesting elections on 28 seats in the state, while Khajuraho has been shared with the INDIA bloc member—Samajwadi Party.

The senior leaders will coordinate with the Congressmen of the division. Along with supporting the Congress candidates across the state, the senior leaders will also play an important role in providing valuable support, guidance and coordination, especially to the candidates of the divisions. Former chief minister Kamal Nath has been appointed in-charge of Jabalpur division.

Former Union minister Arun Yadav has been made in-charge of Indore division, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha of Sagar division, former leader of opposition Ajay Singh ‘Rahul Bhaiya’ of Rewa-Shahdol division, leader of Opposition Umang Singhar of Ujjain division and former leader of opposition Dr Govind Singh of Gwalior-Chambal division.

Slight changes have been made in the responsibilities of the Lok Sabha in-charges who were earlier appointed by the All India Congress Committee. State in-charge Jitendra Singh has partially changed the responsibilities of the in-charges in the 29 parliamentary constituencies of the state and has assigned new responsibilities.

State Congress vice-president and organisation in-charge Rajeev Singh said that according to the new responsibilities assigned to the Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency, MLA Ram Niwas Rawat will be in-charge of Morena, Lakhan Singh Yadav-Bhind, member of parliament (RS) Ashok Singh-Gwalior, MLA Jaivardhan Singh-Guna, MLA Nitendra Rathore-Sagar, Yadvendra Singh-Tikamgarh, Mukesh Nayak and Harsh Yadav-Damoh, Alok Chaturvedi-Khajuraho, Rajendra Kumar Singh-Satna, Dr. Govind Singh-Rewa, Vinay Saxena-Sidhi, Ashok Maskole-Shahdol, MLA Lakhan Ghanghoria- Jabalpur, Kadir Soni-Mandla, Thakur Rajneesh Singh-Balaghat, Sunil Jaiswal-Chhindwara, Sukhdev Panse-Hoshangabad, N.P. Prajapati and P.C. Sharma-Vidisha, Mahendra Joshi-Bhopal, Priyavrat Singh-Rajgarh, Sajjan Singh Verma-Dewas, Ravi Joshi-Ujjain, Meenakshi Natarajan and Narendra Nahta-Mandsaur, Bala Bachchan-Ratlam, Umang Singhar-Dhar, Shobha Ojha and Satya Narayan Patel-Indore, Dr. Vijay Lakshmi Sadho-Khargone, R.K. Dogane-Khandwa and Arif Masood and Sukhdev Panse have been given the responsibility of Betul.