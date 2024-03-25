 MP: Two Listed Criminals Held, Country-Made Pistol, 12 Mobile Phones Seized In Narmadapuram
MP: Two Listed Criminals Held, Country-Made Pistol, 12 Mobile Phones Seized In Narmadapuram

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 12:19 AM IST
article-image

Sohagpur (Narmadapuram): The police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two listed criminals, one from West Bengal and the other from Vidisha, along with a country-made pistol and 12 mobile phones in Sohagpur. Apart from this, the police also seized 125 litres of country-made liquor and destroyed 1,000 litres of Mahua Lahan, a raw material used in the production of illicit liquor.

Sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Sanju Chouhan told mediapersons that two suspects were passing through the Pardhitola area of Sohagpur town on Sunday, where the police had laid a check post. One of the accused possessed a country-made pistol, which he was waving in the air.

On spotting the cops, both of them tried to flee, but were eventually detained and frisked. One of them identified himself as Balya Mogia, a native of Vidisha, while the other one was identified as Karim Sheikh, a native of Malda in West Bengal. Five and seven mobile phones were seized from Mogia and Sheikh, respectively. The total cost of the seized booty was valued at Rs 2.4 lakh.

Madhya Pradesh: Blood Donation Marks Martyr’s Day In Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Martyr’s Day, the volunteers of the social service organisation ‘Aarambh Yuvao’ organised a blood donation camp in Satna. On Sunday’s blood donation drive, the chairman of the committee, Ankit Rocky Sharma, secretary Surya Prakash Gupta, social worker Rohit Chaturvedi, Lavkush Sahu, Satish Verma, and other members donated the blood.

The chairman of the committee, Ankit, made his 43rd blood donation. Member Lavkush Sahu donated blood for the 14th time. Satish Kumar, Ram Jaane, and Deepesh Dahiya also donated blood. On this occasion, Ankit said, “Martyrs like Bhagat Singh were born in our country. We, too, are the youth of this nation. If they kissed the gallows for our freedom, can’t we get a small needle into our bodies. He further urged the youth to come forward and fulfil their duty as youth.”

