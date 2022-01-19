Bhopal: Minister stresses on quality in Jal Jeevan Mission work

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of state for public health Brijendra Singh Yadav on Tuesday directed department’s field officers to ensure that work of Jal Jeevan Mission is completed on time while maintaining quality.

He said Mission work is priority of central and state governments and a target had been set to provide tap water to every rural family in Madhya Pradesh by 2024.

“Under the mission, water has to be made available to all rural households through tap connections. Villagers should continue to get the benefits of tap water scheme. Its execution should be monitored regularly,” he said.

At a review meeting of Jal Jeevan Mission last week, CM stressed on long-term benefits of tap water scheme. The Public Health Engineering Department has given approval for tap water scheme under which pure water will be provided through taps to all the families of 34,171 villages. Projects worth Rs 29,644 crore have been taken up in different districts.

He said arrangement had been made to provide water daily to all families in 4030 villages through tap connections. Due to the availability of water from the tap in rural areas, the standard of living is changing.

Prior to Mission, water supply in rural households in the state was 11% through domestic tap connections, which had now increased to 37%.

He said participation of rural women is being ensured in bringing awareness about quality of drinking water and testing water quality.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 12:31 AM IST