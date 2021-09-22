Bhopal: Minister inaugurates shopping complex, politicians vie to take credit

BHOPAL: The BJP and Congress politicians tried to take credit for development of a shopping complex in New Market while sharing stage at a function on Wednesday.

Congress MLA PC Sharma attributed the development of complex in 45-Chabutara area to previous government and claimed that it was his party’s government that made all efforts for developing the area including shopping complex.

Sharma was sharing the stage with state urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh who inaugurated the complex. Sharma left the event due to other engagements and former Mayor Alok Sharma reached the podium.

Alok said complex was proposed and developed during BJP rule and all the credit goes to present government. Minister Singh, while addressing the gathering, dedicated the complex to former rulers of Bhopal - the Gond Queen Rani Kamlapati. He said area was earlier known as 45-Chabutara but now it will be known as Rani Kamlapati Complex.

The traders submitted a list of demands to the minister on the occasion. They said they want a no vehicle zone, beautification and other developments. New Market Traders’ Association said encroachments be removed but ruled out displacement of shopkeepers without Association’s consent. They demanded permanent space for their office. Association secretary Ajay Devnani said they have conveyed their demands to minister and MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

