Bhopal: Minimum temperature continues to fall in capital

Bhopal: Minimum temperature in Bhopal, Hoshangabad and Chambal divisions declined by several degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours, said weather office.

In other places, however, there was no major change in minimum or maximum temperature in other divisions in the state.

Raisen district experienced minimum temperature of 14°C and Khajuraho registered 33°C on Thursday, according to the weather office.

The state capital registered 31°C maximum temperature which was -1.3°C below normal.

Similarly, the city’s minimum temperature was 16.4°C which was -1.7°C below normal.

As a result, the night temperatures declined by several degrees Celsius. The night will continue to remain cold in the coming days, according official sources.

Because of continuous fall in temperature, many people in the state capital took out their woolens. The noon was, however, clammy, according to weather office.

The sky remained clear throughout the day and the weather remained more or less dry across the state.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 01:28 AM IST