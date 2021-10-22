e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 01:28 AM IST

Bhopal: Minimum temperature continues to fall in capital

There is no major change in temperature in other divisions of the state.
Staff Reporter
Advertisement

Bhopal: Minimum temperature in Bhopal, Hoshangabad and Chambal divisions declined by several degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours, said weather office.

In other places, however, there was no major change in minimum or maximum temperature in other divisions in the state.

Raisen district experienced minimum temperature of 14°C and Khajuraho registered 33°C on Thursday, according to the weather office.

The state capital registered 31°C maximum temperature which was -1.3°C below normal.

Similarly, the city’s minimum temperature was 16.4°C which was -1.7°C below normal.

As a result, the night temperatures declined by several degrees Celsius. The night will continue to remain cold in the coming days, according official sources.

Because of continuous fall in temperature, many people in the state capital took out their woolens. The noon was, however, clammy, according to weather office.

The sky remained clear throughout the day and the weather remained more or less dry across the state.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Fearing for life, retd IAS officer's wife seeks police protection

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 01:28 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal