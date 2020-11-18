Bhopal: Mini green corridor created to rush patient to Chennai

To save life of a corona patient, local police created a mini green corridor along Hoshangabad Road on Wednesday afternoon. Patient Gautam Mittal had developed infection in his lungs and his pneumonia had worsened. The patient was admitted in Saklecha hospital and was to be taken to airport. He was on ventilator and as his health deteriorated, his family decided to rush him to MGM Hospital in Chennai. An air ambulance was called from Chennai.

At about 3.15 pm, the ambulance left the hospital and reached airport within 24 minutes where the MGM Hospital’s air ambulance had landed. Due to management by traffic police, the distance of 25 kilometres was covered within 24 minutes. The 35-year-old patient was timely rushed to airport. The traffic cops including inspectors were deployed at all the congested points to clear the traffic on a short notice. The traffic arrangements were made at about 3.15 pm after additional superintendent of police (ASP) traffic Sandeep Dikshit received an emergency call about it.