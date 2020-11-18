Bhopal: Speedy wind, drizzle cools weather in evening

Speedy wind with drizzle blew across the state capital on Wednesday evening. Gwalior-Chambal belt also received light rain while Morena and others districts received hail storm.

Because of clouds, day temperature soared in state capital. Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 32.9 degree Celsius, which was 4 degrees above normal. Its minimum temperature at 18.6 degrees Celsius was 4.1 degrees above normal.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4 degrees Celsius, which was 1.6 degrees above normal while its minimum temperature at 19.2 degrees Celsius was 5.1 degrees above normal.

Khajuraho and Satna recorded a sharp drop in day temperature. Khajuraho recorded drop of 4.2 degrees, which settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Satna recorded sharp drop of 5.6 degrees, which settled at 23.5 degrees Celsius.

Night temperatures were above normal in several places. Ujjain’s night temperature was 6.1 degrees above normal while Shajapur’s night temperature was 6.3 degrees above normal. Night temperature of Datia, Hoshangabad, Rajgarh, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur and Umaria were 5 to 6 degrees above normal. According to meteorological department, temperature will reduce all over state with disappearance of clouds. Rain will occur because of western disturbance, which lies over Rajasthan side.