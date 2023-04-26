Bhopal: Millet-based traditional cuisines of 7 tribes to be served at Tribal Museum

Tribal hut at museum |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Visitors will be able to enjoy millet-based traditional cuisines of the seven main tribes of the state in their traditional houses at MP Tribal Museum soon.

The seven tribes included Gond, Bhil, Sahariya, Bharia, Korku, Kol and Baiga. The houses of the tribes are being built at Museum where tribals will serve millet-based traditional cuisines like daal paniya, chutney, mahua laddoo, museum, Ashok Mishra said. For this, the tribes will bring the ingredients and spices and prepare the food. The aim is to apprise people of their lifestyle including food.

Besides food, visitors will be able to know the structure of their houses and their living conditions.

“This is not a restaurant. So, booking will have to be done in advance. They will decide how many people they can be serves at once. Normally they may serve around 10 guests per day and per tribe,” Mishra said.