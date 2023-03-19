Bhopal: 2-day Desi Handi Food Fest ends with tribal dance, Gond Pandvani

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day, Desi Handi Food Fest, ended with tribal dance and Gond Pandvani at Dussehra Maidan, Bittan Market in the city.

Themed on Tribal to Tradition, the fest was organised by Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) in association with Vanya Prakashan of Tribal Department and Heschel Foundation.

The cultural event began with a Karma dance by Gond Tribe. It was followed by Gudum dance by Dhulia Tribe, Gedi dance by Gond Tribe. It ended with Gond Pandvani presented by Kali Bai.

The performance of Indie Folk Band was cancelled due to rain. The highlight of two-day fest was Shri Anna that is slowly turning into a food movement globally.

The fest celebrated the rare tribal recipes by five tribes of Madhya Pradesh including Korku, Gond, Baiga, Bhil and Saharia. The fest also served cuisines from different communities.

A five feet handi made of clay by award winner artisan Devideen Prajapati from Chhatarpur was displayed at the event highlighting the significance of traditional cooking methods. Tribal home decor items like Gond and Bhil paintings, wooden tribal masks, volni tokni, paper mache decoratives, earthenware, bell metal were on display.