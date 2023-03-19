Bhopal: Anti-Terrorist Squad to submit charge sheet in PFI case shortly

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anti-Terrorist Squad of Bhopal will submit charge sheet against 22 Popular Front of India (PFI) members at the court in the coming week. The ATS have taken action against PFI members in September 2022 and since then six months have passed and now it is mandatory to submit charge sheet in court in the coming week, said officials.

The Union government has imposed a ban on PFI following raids conducted by security agencies. In Bhopal, ATS conducted raids at Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) office located at Shahjahanabad on September 27, 2022, and detained one suspect for interrogation. Persons associated with SDPI are suspected to have been funding PFI and ATS claimed to have recovered documents related with the same.

The ATS operation began on the basis of inputs given by National Investigation Agency. The security agency have arrested 22 accused from different from Indore, Ujjain, Rajgarh, Sheopur, Bhopal, Shajapur and Neemuch districts in connection with a case registered by MP ATS at the STF/ATS police station in Bhopal on September 26, 2022. This was two days before the union home ministry banned the PFI.

The case was registered on September 26, 2022, under Sections 121A, 153B, 120B of IPC and Sections 13(1)(b) of The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.