Bhopal: Military Hospital organizes blood donation camp

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A voluntary blood donation camp was organised at Military Hospital, Bhopal on Saturday by Sudarshan Chakra Corps as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

The camp was inaugurated by Major General VK Tripathi, General Officer Commanding, Paschim MP Sub Area in the presence of Commandant, Military Hospital, Bhopal.

Major General Tripathi later met the blood donors and motivated everyone present during the occasion.

The camp was organised in association with GMC Blood Bank, Bhopal with all necessary COVID-19 precautions. An awareness lecture on the importance and technical aspects of Blood Donation was also conducted during the camp.

There was an active participation from all ranks of Sudarshan Chakra Corps. A total of 116 units of blood was collected and subsequently handed over to GMC blood bank.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 05:14 PM IST