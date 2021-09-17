Bhopal: A 'love affair' that went wrong

BHOPAL: A young wife fabricated a love affair to win back the affection of her husband. But instead of getting drawn to her, the hubby has filed a divorce case in the local Family Court.

Samrat, 30 and Aradhya, 25, (changed names) were married about four years back. They have a two-year-old daughter, Sindhu Dholpure, a counsellor at the court told Free Press.

After marriage, they started living with Samrat's family. Sometime later, due to clashes between Aradhya and her in-laws, the two decided to move out of the joint family and they started living separately in a house in the same locality. Soon, the couple got involved in petty disputes. "She didn't get up early in the morning, she didn't prepare my tiffin in time," the hubby complained to the counsellor. The wife, in turn, accused the hubby of ignoring her. At this stage, Aradhya, along the lines of Bollywood flicks, decided to give an impression to her husband that she was having an affair with another man. She believed that it would make him jealous and he would come back to her.

And so, she started chatting with a mutual friend of hers, whom she had met in a coaching class. She also started sending her pictures to him.

Initially, the trick seemed to be working. Samrat got suspicious, accessed her phone and was shocked to discover that her wife was sharing her photographs with another man. Samrat confronted her supposed boyfriend, who clearly told him that he had nothing to do with Aradhya and that he never replied to her messages.

Thereafter, the story took a different turn. They had a fierce quarrel after which Samrat sent Aradhya to her parents' home. Now, Aradhya and her daughter have been living with her parents for the past few months. And Samrat has moved the family court, seeking divorce.

After two rounds of counselling, the couple has been given 15 days to think over. After that, the case would be handled by the court, Dholpure said.

