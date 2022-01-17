Bhopal: MESC signs MoU with Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University

New Delhi/Bhopal: Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC), Bhopal, sources said on Monday.

An official informed that the MoU affirms a long-standing partnership between MESC and MCNUJC to strengthen the existing programs and offer industry oriented new edge programs embedded with On-Job training (OJT) and apprenticeship as per the new education policy.

The MoU was signed by VC of the university KG Suresh and chief executive officer of MESC Mohit Soni.

The objective of this MOU is to equip students with employable and industry-oriented skills to make them industry ready from day one.

To meet the objective, students will be offered industry-oriented Media & Entertainment programs across 1600 associated study institutes of MCNUJC, followed by the other training centers.

Emphasizing on the employment opportunities, Prof Suresh termed it as a milestone, saying it will not only strengthen media education but also skill youth in rural areas of Central India, particularly Madhya Pradesh.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Unemployed engineer commits suicide

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:45 PM IST