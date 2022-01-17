Bhopal: Unemployed engineer commits suicide

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling at her house in Kolar locality, a police official said on Monday.

The girl identified as Akriti Kushwah, a resident of Banskhedi, was reportedly under depression as she was unable to find a job.

She did Bachelor of Engineering (BE) from a college in Bhopal, two years ago. She was looking for a job but she failed to get it, family members told the police.

According to police, Kushwah hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her room. The incident came to light when her mother went to check and found her hanging.

The mother with help of neighbours brought Kushwah down and took her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

The police said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 01:36 PM IST