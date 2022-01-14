e-Paper Get App

Education

Updated on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 06:58 PM IST

FPJ-Ed: Madhya Pradesh schools to remain closed from Jan 15-31 due to COVID-19

Given the rise of Covid-19 cases, all government and private schools in Madhya Pradesh will be shut from January 15 to 31.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the after a meeting he held with the crisis management group on Friday.

The Chief Minister further said that all political and religious gatherings will be banned in the state till further orders. However there is no ban on Makar Sankranti, he added.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 06:58 PM IST
