Watch Video: Police use water cannons, lathi charge on protesting youth Congress members, several workers detained in Bhopal

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Police used water cannons and restored to lathi charge to disperse the protesting Youth Congress members, who were marching to gherao the Chief Minister's House, on Wednesday. Members of Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress gathered at Bhopal PCC office to protest against inflation, unemployment and rising fuel prices.

The Youth Congress members led by National president of Youth of Congress BV Srinivas were marching towards CM house, when they were stopped by police near Red Cross Hospital. The youth Congress workers tried to climb up the barricades and also had altercations with police officials.

The police first used water cannons to disperse the crowd and then resorted to lathi charge to prevent the protesters from forcing their way through barricades. In the melee clothes of MLA Jaivardhan Singh were torn. Several YC workers sustained mild injuries in cane charge by the police.

“BJP government in Madhya Pradesh and centre are afraid to face real issues of rising prices and unemployment and therefore adjourning the Assembly and Parliament before the scheduled time,” said Sriniwas. While talking to journalists, MLA Jaivardhan Singh said, ‘Every drop of our blood is dedicated to Madhya Pradesh.’

Youth Congress had earlier announced to gherao of State Assembly on August 11. However, the House was adjourned sine die amid ruckus by Congress for implementing the OBC quota on Tuesday. The monsoon session was supposed to conclude on August 12. Nevertheless, Assembly was adjourned sine die on Tuesday after which the Youth Congress decided to gherao CM House. The PCC office was heavily barricaded and a large posse of police was deputed armed with water cannons and lathis on route to the CM house.

MLAs among 300 YC workers detained, FIR registered

Over 200-300 youth Congress workers including MLAs Jaivardhan Singh, Kunal Choudhary and PC Sharma, national president of youth Congress BV Srinivas, state president of Youth Congress Vikrant Bhuria were detained by police.

About five buses full of Youth Congress workers were taken out of city to Ratibad. The detained protesters were later released. Protestors also included women members who alleged that they were ill treated in absence of lady police. FIR was registered against Srinivas B V, state unit president Vikrant Bhuria, MLAs Jaivardhan Singh and Kunal Choudhary and others under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 147 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

‘Get pictures clicked and go from here’

Meanwhile, a video of Bhopal's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Irshad Wali purportedly standing atop a police vehicle and speaking on a loudspeaker is being shared on social media. Wali is seen directing police personnel to let the protestors sit on the other side of the barricade but not allow them to cross it. “Srinivas bhai (Youth Congress national president) get pictures clicked and go from here. There will be a problem if you get hurt,” he is heard saying.

Nath, Patwari, Masood left before march to CM House

Earlier, former CM and state Congress chief Kamal Nath also reached the spot and addressed the gathering. Several other MLAs including Jitu Patwari, Sajjan Singh Verma, Arif Masood etc were also present but left before Youth Congress march to CM House.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 11:23 PM IST