Bhopal: Mega Covid precaution dose drive in Madhya Pradesh on Sept 14

Two girls how their marked hand after receiving vaccination during the mega vaccination drive in Bhopal | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Covid precaution dose Maha-Abhiyan will be held on Wednesday. So far, only 16% precaution doses have been administered in the state, according to National Health Mission(NHM) director Dr Santosh Shukla.

Free doses will be administered at government health institutions and ward offices. Under Covid Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav, people above 18 years of age are being given precaution doses free-of-cost. All eligible beneficiaries can get vaccinated in government health institutions, according to health department officials.

Precaution dose can be given after 6 months of second dose. Since the infection of Covid is still not completely over. Vaccination can be done by registering online or by reaching health institutions. Free vaccination is being done in all the ward offices of municipal corporations along with government health institutions.

Vaccination can be administered by registering online (pre-booking) and offline in these hospitals. In Bhopal, Free vaccination has been arranged at District Hospitals, Civil Hospitals, Community Health Centers, identified Primary Health Centers, Civil Dispensaries, Urban and Rural Primary Health Centers, Sub Health Centers, Chief Minister Sanjeevani Clinic.