Indore: ‘Vaccination Maha Abhiyan’ for precautionary dose; health deparment aims at vaccinating more than 75,000 people today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While Indore is lagging behind five of eight districts in Indore division, health department officials and the district administration will attempt at vaccinating the maximum number of people with the precautionary dose against Covid-19 during the mega-vaccination campaign on August 17.

The percentage of achievement of the precautionary dose against the second dose administered in Indore is only about 12.21 per cent as about 3.76 lakh people took the dose out of a target of 28 lakh people. Surprisingly, Khargone district remained at the top with the highest 17.12 per cent achievement against those who had taken the second dose, followed by Jhabua with 16.37 per cent. Barwani and Alirajpur, and Khandwa, too, achieved a higher target than Indore, which is 15.44 per cent, 14.38 per cent and 12.41 per cent, respectively.

City officials, however, claimed that there was a big difference in the population of the district as Indore has a target of vaccinating about double the population of many of the districts in Indore division.

Meanwhile, the Maha Abhiyan will be held for five days in the next two months. Officials have planned to set up over 466 vaccination sites across the district. Officials have been focusing on people who have not taken the precautionary dose even after their due date.

“We’ll try to vaccinate over 75,000 people with the precautionary dose at over 233 sites across the district to vaccinate the maximum number of people. We have enough vaccines available in stock,” immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said. He added that they would continue to vaccinate people for all the remaining days of the week at government sites. Over 3.76 lakh people have taken the precautionary dose, while over 24 lakh people are still left to take the dose.