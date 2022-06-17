Bhopal: Meet BJP mayoral Candidate Malti Rai, who moves around on her 10-year-old scooty but is a millionaire

BJP mayoral candidate Malti Rai | Free Press

FP News Service

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

A BJP mayoral candidate Malti Rai who is pitted against Congress candidate Vibha Patel, moves around on an old scooty but owns a fortune.

She has an agriculture land possession of Rs three cr, whereas a bungalow which is of around 1500 sq ft. She also has gold ornaments of 390gms whose worth is Rs 20 lakhs. No criminal offense is registered against Malti Rai.

Malti Rai filed her nomination on June 16. However she again filed her nomination with CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan and State President VD Sharma on June 17. According to the affidavit she has a net worth of Rs 3.96 cr, while her husband M.L Roy possess assets worth Rs 1.3 cr.

Malti Roy use a two-wheeler which she bought in 2012, whereas her husband have a Alto car which he bought in 2018.

The BJP leader have a very low Savings in bank and she has only around Rs25,000 and cash, whereas her husband has cash amount of around Rs 45,000. The woman leader from Narela does not have a Mutual fund, She has a insurance of Rs 30 lakh.

The former corporator did her Bachelor’s in Arts and Master’s in Arts from Sofia College in Bhopal, whereas she did her intermediate education from Janta Kanya Umavi Shala Bina.

Her opponent Vibha Patel’s assets’ details were not known but according to a 2008 affidavit which she had filed during an election, Patel had a movable assets of around Rs 1.6lakh. Her net worth is around Rs 2 cr.

Meanwhile Congress party also holds a millionaire in their quiver. Sanjay Shukla the Indore mayoral candidate with a net worth of around Rs170cr has been pitted against Pushyamitra Bhargav of BJP in Indore.