e-Paper Get App

Mayor candidates of BJP Malti Rai, Cong’s Vibha Patel file nominations

Bhopal in for a close contest in mayoral polls

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Mayoral candidates file nominations in Bhopal | Free Press

FP News Service

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh)

Mayor candidates of both the major political parties--BJP as well as Congress, filed their nomination on Friday.

BJP mayor candidate Malti Rai after a public meeting at Bhavani Chowk and Congress candidate Vibha Patel at public meeting at residence of senior party leader Suresh Pachori straightaway went to the collectorate to file nominations.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while addressing the public meeting, said that BJP has given ticket to son of “soil” as Malti Rai is down to earth. “So we are all party candidates from this point of view,” CM added.

In addition to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, other senior leaders shared the dais at Bhavani Chowk.

Vibha Patel files nomination for mayoral poll

Vibha Patel files nomination for mayoral poll | Free Press

Similarly, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Kamal Nath, senior leader Suresh Pachori, former mayors Deepchand Yadav and Sunil Sood were present on this occasion when Patel filed the nomination.

As Congress' Patel is seen as an experienced campaigner while Rai has the backing of the strong party organisation, so the contest in Bhopal is expected to be a close one.

Read Also
Sanjay Shukla, the Congress mayor candidate from Indore owns a fortune
article-image
HomeBhopalMayor candidates of BJP Malti Rai, Cong’s Vibha Patel file nominations

RECENT STORIES

Prophet row: Mumbai cops in Delhi on Nupur Sharma's trail

Prophet row: Mumbai cops in Delhi on Nupur Sharma's trail

CBI raids Jodhpur residence of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother Agrasen Gehlot

CBI raids Jodhpur residence of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother Agrasen Gehlot

Agnipath protests live updates: Nationwide rage over recruitment scheme, mobs burn trains, block...

Agnipath protests live updates: Nationwide rage over recruitment scheme, mobs burn trains, block...

Agnipath scheme protests: One killed, at least 15 injured in violence at Secunderabad railway...

Agnipath scheme protests: One killed, at least 15 injured in violence at Secunderabad railway...

Chelsea footballer Marcos Alonso enjoys holiday with hot friend Carolina Stramare

Chelsea footballer Marcos Alonso enjoys holiday with hot friend Carolina Stramare