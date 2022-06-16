Sanjay Shukla, the Congress mayor candidate from Indore owns a fortune

FP News Service

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Sanjay Shukla the Congress party mayoral candidate from Indore is a billionaire. At present Sanjay Shukla is a MLA of Congress party from Indore and belongs to an influential family of the city.

He has been pitted against Pushyamitra Bhargav, who recently resigned as Addl Advocate General of the state.

At the time of his nomination he gave information to this effect in his affidavit, informing an asset of around Rs 170 cr. He owes various luxurious cars, an expensive house, and lands. He has a bank loan, but there is no significant due for electricity, water and telephone.

Congress candidate from Mayor, Indore Sanjay shukla filed his nomination this Wednesday. Whatever information he revealed through that contained that he is the owner of 75 vehicles. The list included luxurious cars like BMW, Mercedes and Range Rover with that he also have JCB machine, Dumpers, Hydro Crane, Crane, tractor trolley, bikes, scooter .Other than this he posses land of worth more than 50 crore.

Within a span of 3 years his worth increased by 70 crores. According to the affidavit given during the Assembly polls of 2018, he had a net worth of 103.71 crore, which increased by 70 crore within a span of 3 years. He had 50 vehicles in 2018 which now has increased to 75. An LLM –Mphil graduate 41 Year old Pushyamitra Bhargav is contesting against a 12th pass 53-year-old Sanjay Shukla.

Millionaire Shukla has a huge fondness for the number 9000. Not only cars, Sanjay Shukla has a great love for revolvers too. Other than this Shukla has a gold jewel of 4kg whose worth is more than 65 lakhs, His wife has jwellery of 6kg whose worth is Rs 1.75 cr.

Shukla’s wife too super rich

Anjali Shukla wife of Sanjay Shukla is also a millionaire. Her net worth is around 28.33 crore. Sanjay Shukla has cash around 68 lakhs and his wife 67,000. Sanjay Shukla have savings as FD and other sects whose worth is around 3.14 crore, along with him his wife posses 7.77 lakh. He has a residential building of worth Rs 12.66 cr. However he has a loan of Rs 32.85 cr and his wife has a loan of Rs 16.90 cr.

Looking at his land he has a possession of crores, he has farming lands in Jakhya, Bareli, Pipllya kumhar, whose worth is around Rs 26.42 cr. However he has no dues on Government House, Electricity, Water, Telephone Bills and so on.