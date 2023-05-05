Bhopal: Measles; 5 deaths reported in Rahatgarh, 151 cases in 1 month

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five children died of measles in Rahatgarh in Sagar district in last 15 days. In all, 151 measles positive cases were reported in last one month. However, National Health Mission (NHM) director confirmed three deaths attributing it to non-vaccination and poor sanitary condition in Rahatgarh municipality.

Pulmonologist at Bundelkhand Medical College Dr Talha Saad said five deaths were reported in 15 days in Rahatgarh. “I visited there. Situation is pathetic. One death each was reported from ward number 11,12,13, and 14. Wards 9 and 15 are worst affected. Main reason is inadequate vaccination and sanitation.”

Mission director Dr Santosh Shukla said, “Three deaths were reported 15 days. 151 positive cases were reported in one month. I visited many areas and convened meeting of corporators to ensure proper sanitation. I have organised camps for vaccination. Children may suffer from chicken pox if not vaccinated.”

Dr Sumit Rawat, professor at Bundelkhand Medical College, said, “After Covid, disease like jaundice, measles struck on a large scale. We found it in a study. It is true that due to non-vaccination and poor sanitation, situation is grim in Rahatgarh. In study, we have found that disease struck on a large scale after Covid.”