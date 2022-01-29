Bhopal: MBBS study material, lectures in Hindi soon in state, says minister Sarang

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has started the process to have MBBS study material and lectures in Hindi soon, state minister Vishwas Sarang said on Saturday.

A high-level committee which met on Friday decided that along with the translation of the study material, Hindi will also be included in the lectures for the MBBS course, Sarang, the state medical education minister, told reporters.

Sarang, who had announced last September that such a committee would be formed, also said studies had shown students learning courses in their native languages was more useful.

Sarang said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also wants medical studies in Hindi.

Earlier last year, Sarang had announced that lectures on RSS founder KB Hedgewar, Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya, Swami Vivekananda and B R Ambedkar will be part of the first-year foundation course of MBBS.

Besides, MP Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav had also announced last year that first-year students in graduation courses will be offered the 'Ramcharitmanas' as an elective subject under Philosophy discipline in the Arts stream.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 03:18 PM IST