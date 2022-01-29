Bhopal: State government transfers 6 IPS officers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has transferred six IPS ranked officers including Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ratlam, Morena, Balaghat, Sidhi and assigned to their new responsibilities.

According to the order issued on Saturday, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG)/ SP Morena, Lalit Shakyawar has been transferred as DIG to police headquarters Bhopal. Assistant inspector general of police (AIG), Mukesh Kumar Shrivastava will be new Superintendent of Police of sidhi.

Similary, SP Ratlam, Gaurav Kumar Tiwari has transferred as SP anti terrorist squad (ATS) PHQ, Bhopal. SP Bhalaghat, Abhishek Tiwari will be the new SP of Ratlam.

Commandant 17th SAF, Bhind Ashutosh Bargi will be the new SP of Morena. Commandant Hawk force Balaghat, Sameer Saurabh, as SP Balaghat.

