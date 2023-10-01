 Bhopal: MBBS Student Kills Self In Vidisha
Bhopal: MBBS Student Kills Self In Vidisha

Bhopal: MBBS Student Kills Self In Vidisha

The reason behind the extreme step is not known. No suicide note has been recovered.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 10:49 PM IST
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old medical student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room in Vidisha on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday. The reason behind the extreme step is not known. No suicide note has been recovered.

The post-mortem was conducted on Sunday, the official said, adding a probe is on into the incident. Kotwali police station incharge Ashutosh Singh said that the victim Aruna Awase, a second year MBBS student of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, allegedly hanged herself from a fan in her hostel room on Saturday evening.

The incident took place when her room partner was away in a library, he said. When her room partner returned, she heard loud music from the room and tried to open its door, the official said. After not getting any response, she informed the hostel warden, who broke open the door and found the student hanging, he said.

Unemployed man hangs self to death in Koh-e-fiza

A 22-year-old unemployed resident of Koh-e-fiza hanged himself to death at his house on Saturday, the police said. Koh-e-fiza police station house officer (SHO) Brijendra Marskole said man who took the extreme step was Nadir Beg (22). On Saturday night, he went to his mother and sought apology for any of his acts that may have irked her. His mother counselled him, but he did not admit anything and went to his room. His kin are being questioned, SHO Marskole said.

