Bhopal: MBA graduate arrested for giving triple talaq to wife over dowry

Kohefiza police have arrested a 31-year-old MBA graduate for giving triple talaq to his wife, a practice outlawed by law. This is the second such case in a span of two months.

Assistant sub inspector Manoj Yadav said the accused, Syed Zayed Hussain runs an interior decoration firm and resides in Jumerati. His wife Gufra Khan lives with her parents in Indra Vihar colony, Kohefiza.

ASI said that Hussain had married Gufra, 20, in 2018. The man has been allegedly torturing her for dowry. The couple lived together only for five months after getting married, said the cop.

This Eid, Hussain went to meet his wife at her parent’s home in Kohefiza. Demanding Rs 10 lakh, Hussain told her family that he would take her along only if his demand was fulfilled. This led to a heated argument between Hussain and the woman's family. In a fit of rage, Hussain verbally gave triple talaq to his wife and left .

The woman’s family appealed to Hussain’s family to get the matter resolved. However, they refused to accept the girl saying that as Hussain had already given talaq they could do nothing.

On Saturday, the woman’s family approached Kohefiza police and lodged a complaint. The police have arrested the accused Hussain and have booked him under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and IPC .

This is the second incident of triple talaq in Bhopal after the government of India banned and outlawed it. Earlier, a Bengaluru-based man had given triple talaq to his wife in Bhopal. Police are looking for the accused, however, he has reportedly fled the country.