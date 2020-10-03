Bhopal: Key transfers made by the state government, four senior IPS officers on the list

BHOPAL: The state government transferred four senior IPS officers on Saturday. The ADG crisis management DC Sagar has now been appointed ADG of PTRI Bhopal.

Two senior IPS officers are given additional charge. The ADG SISF, G Akhote will hold the additional charge of crisis management.

IG intelligence A Sai Manohar will hold the additional charge of ADG cyber crime Bhopal.