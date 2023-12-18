Bhopal: ‘Matrashakti Has Been Playing Key Role In India’

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Right from Rani Durgavati, Rani Chennamma, Rani Lakshmibai and women scientist playing a key role in Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan mission showed that women have always been at the forefront and contributing to country’s progress, said ace classical dancer, Rajya Sabha MP and Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh.

Mansingh was speaking on ‘Rashtra Nirman Mein Matrashakti ki Bhumika' (Role of mother power in nation building) at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Sunday evening. It was part of the inaugural day of the three-day lecture series, organised by Bhartiya Vichar Sansthan Nyas.

Mansingh said that the 'Matrishakti Vandan Bill' was passed in the Parliament. “I am more than half a woman, but I am deprived of rights. Nature has given us rights. Our earth is like a family, which contains the entire nature,” she said, adding that “Indian culture has given this sublime idea of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. The earth is full of opulence. Earth represents feminine power. The names of most of the planets and satellites of the universe are also based on women.”

Kathak exponent V Anuradha Singh presided over the event. She said that our children should be told stories of brave women so that a sense of pride towards mother power is born in their minds

Besides, a book ‘Matrishakti’ focusing on various roles of women was released. Written by Sushila Abhyankar and Geeta Kate, the book is published by Archana Prakashan, Bhopal.