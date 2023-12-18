Bhopal: EOW Case Against Bank Officials, Others In ₹98 Lakh Fraud |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against officials of a public sector bank including former manager of Ghoradongri branch in Betul district for withdrawing Rs 98.39 lakh from 81 accounts. The case has been registered against 13 people including bank officials.

The EOW investigation officer Hari Om Dixit said incident took place between 2018 and 2022 when the bank officials prepared forged documents of people whose accounts were not active for a long time.

With the help of outsiders, the bank officials first deposited the amount of Kisan Credit Card and term loan in these accounts. Then, they withdrew Rs 98.39 lakh and shared the money among themselves. They used fake signature of account holders and also their biometric signature.

The bank came to know about the fraud when the bank issued notice to alleged loan takers. The bank came to know that out of 81 account holders, 17 were dead. Others said they were not aware that amount was deposited and withdrawn from their accounts.

The police have registered the case under Sections 471,498,467,420,409 of IPC and Anti Corruption Act against bank officials - Piyush Saini, Deepak Solanki, Rajesh Khasdev, Manish Chouhan and Dilip Yadav.