Bhopal: Master artisans to try their luck at 27th Hunar Haat being organised under 'Vocal for Local' at Lal Parade Ground

BHOPAL: The Union Ministry for Minority Affairs is going to organise an exhibition-cum-sale, '27th Hunar Haat’ at the Lal Parade Ground in the city from March 12, with an initiative to encourage master artisans under the campaign ‘Vocal for Local’. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the 10-day exhibition on March 13.

Artisans from around 31 states/UTs including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, J&K, Ladakh, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Manipur, Assam, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Puducherry, , Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Chandigarh will showcase their exquisite indigenous handmade products in the Haat.

Additional secretary to the chief minister, OP Shrivastava told Free Press that the government has received a letter from Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, requesting the chief minister to inaugurate the exhibition. The chief minister has given his consent and will inaugurate it on March 13, added Shrivastava.