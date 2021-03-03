Bhopal: Master artisans to try their luck at 27th Hunar Haat being organised under 'Vocal for Local' at Lal Parade Ground

BHOPAL: The Union Ministry for Minority Affairs is going to organise an exhibition-cum-sale, '27th Hunar Haat’ at the Lal Parade Ground in the city from March 12, with an initiative to encourage master artisans under the campaign ‘Vocal for Local’. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the 10-day exhibition on March 13.
Artisans from around 31 states/UTs including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, J&K, Ladakh, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Manipur, Assam, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Puducherry, , Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Chandigarh will showcase their exquisite indigenous handmade products in the Haat.
Additional secretary to the chief minister, OP Shrivastava told Free Press that the government has received a letter from Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, requesting the chief minister to inaugurate the exhibition. The chief minister has given his consent and will inaugurate it on March 13, added Shrivastava.
The ministry claimed that Hunar Haat has provided employment opportunities to more than 5.3 lakh artisans, craftsmen and artists and it would provide employment opportunities to 7.5 lakh artisans and craftsmen through 75 Hunar Haats which would be organised on completion of 75 years of the country's independence.
The next Hunar Haat will be organised from March 25 to April 4 at Goa, from April 9 to 18 in Kota and from April 23 to May 2 in Surat. Besides, Hunar Haats will be organised at Hyderabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, Patna, Prayagraj, Ranchi, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, and Jammu & Kashmir this year.
The Woman and Child Development Department of the Government of Madhya Pradesh is also going to organise a Hunar Haat at Bhopal Haat in the city on March 8 to mark the International Women’s Day. Scheduled to be inaugurated by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the event aims to provide a platform to women entrepreneurs, artisans and self-help groups of the state to exhibit and sell their products. The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the event.
