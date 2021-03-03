Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government plans to shut 36 employment offices, Congress objects

Bhopal: The state government plans to close 36 employment offices in the state. This is despite the fact that 13.57 lakh unemployed youth had registered their names at employment offices from March 2020 - February 10, 2021.

It appears to be a contradictory move. The state government has made it mandatory for people who are recruited directly to register at employment office first. At the same time, it plans to shut 36 employment offices.

Former minister Jaivardhan Singh had raised the question in the ongoing assembly session pertaining to closure of employment office. In written reply, youth welfare minister Yashodhra Raje said none of the government, semi government, private companies, industries and other departments called aspirants for the interview whose names were registered at employment offices.

Singh alleged that the state government failed in providing employment and to hide its failure, it plans to shut employment offices in the state.