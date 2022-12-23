Bhopal: Married woman raped, accused booked

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jahangirabad police have registered a case against a man on charges of raping a married woman for 5 years, the police said on Friday.

Jahangirabad police station house officer Shahwaz Khan told Free Press that the survivor was a married woman who worked at a private hotel where she met Mohammad Izhaar 5 years back. Izhaar befriended the woman, some time after which, he called her to his house and allegedly outraged her modesty.

When the survivor protested, the accused promised to marry her and then raped her on multiple occasions. When the survivor mounted pressure on the accused to marry her, he assaulted her. Following this, the survivor approached the police on Thursday and lodged a complaint against the accused. The accused is on the run.