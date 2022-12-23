Bhopal: BJP MLAs to file complaint against Jitu Patwari for presenting wrong facts in assembly, says Home Minister

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MLAs of Bhartiya Janta Party filed complaint against the Congress MLA Jitu Patwari for presenting wrong facts in state assembly and will seek for action against the MLA, said minister Narottam Mishra to media here on Friday.

The winter session of the state assembly concluded on Thursday. The Congress party had brought the no-confidence motion against the government, which was passed by Congress through a voice vote.

Patwari alleged that the government spent a sum of Rs 40 crore on food and high tea at the events held in the BJP office. Patwari’s allegation was related to Congress legislator Kunal Chaudhary’s question which was raised against the BJP during the Congress rule in 2019.

According to reports, the Tourism Department gave the information meetings that were held in the BJP office from 2014 to 2018, still those events held at the Chief Minister’s residence.

The home minister said, “It was the Congress government when the question was raised, the leaders put pressure on the officials and prepared a report to taint the BJP government and also the Party”.

Minister also claimed that no money was spent on the party’s program organised at the BJP office. He said, “One of the hotels of MP tourism department is engaged with the government also with the party, the government paid the amount on the programmes which the government had organised and the party had also paid the money of their programme”.

The minister alleged that the MLA had presented incomplete facts in the house. MLA had presented only the section ‘A’ and had concealed the ‘B’ part.

The BJP MLAs will be going to file complaint to the ‘Question and reference committee’ against the MLA, said the minister.

He also stated the Congress as a bus without ‘driver’ and ‘conductor’, both state PCC president Kamal Nath and leader of opposition Dr Govind Singh were absent from the assembly on Thursday.